UNCL Price Tops $7.21 (UNCL)

UNCL (UNCL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 5th. One UNCL coin can currently be purchased for about $7.21 or 0.00036197 BTC on exchanges. UNCL has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $20,812.00 worth of UNCL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UNCL has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010629 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNCL’s genesis date was November 5th, 2020. UNCL’s total supply is 197,610 coins. UNCL’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UNCL is unicrypt.medium.com. UNCL’s official website is unicrypt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Started in June 2020, Unicrypt provides a suite of decentralized services. The objective is to bring value to the DeFi space as a whole by delivering disruptive, flexible and audited technology. Originally deployed on the Ethereum network, UNCL's services are now operational on multiple chains, allowing projects, communities and token developers to utilize the suitable tools for them.”

