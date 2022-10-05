Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of UNP traded down $3.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $202.13. The company had a trading volume of 97,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,266,709. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $126.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $194.73 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.83.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

