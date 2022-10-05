United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 64.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $270.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.32.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.17. The stock had a trading volume of 68,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,019. The company has a market capitalization of $146.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.60. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.42 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Parcel Service news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

