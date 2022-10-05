Vale Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:VALE)

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 626,856 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,338% compared to the typical volume of 43,587 call options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vale

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in Vale by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,475,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,608,504. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $68.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41. Vale has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $21.29.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 21.9%. Vale’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

