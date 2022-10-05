Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Stock Price Up 3%

The Valens Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VLNCF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.73 and last traded at $0.69. Approximately 23,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 274,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.67.
Valens Stock Up 3.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95.
About Valens
The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valens (VLNCF)
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.