Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Family CFO Inc

Family CFO Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 10.7% of Family CFO Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $142.55. 96,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,572. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $135.05 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.43 and a 200 day moving average of $151.03.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

