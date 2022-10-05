Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Holdings Raised by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family CFO Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 14,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:ESGV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.55. 20,813 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,423. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $88.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.70.

