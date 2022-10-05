Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) Shares Acquired by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 63.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Truefg LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 137,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA ESGV traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,423. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $88.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.70.

