Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Holdings Boosted by Safir Wealth Advisors LLC

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA VXF traded down $2.92 on Wednesday, hitting $133.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,420. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.48. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $125.69 and a 52-week high of $200.58.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile
Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.
