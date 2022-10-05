Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Position Increased by Sage Financial Group Inc.

Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,802 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 3.2% of Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Sage Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $24,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,189,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 134,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,229,062. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.99 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day moving average of $51.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

