Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,184,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,025 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 6.3% of Foster Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Foster Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $89,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bank OZK raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VEA traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.20. 714,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,148,354. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87.

