Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.0% of Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 4.0 %

VEA opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.97 and a 52-week high of $53.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.87.

