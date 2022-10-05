Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Increased by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 245.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,222 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.26. The company had a trading volume of 607,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,642,945. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average is $42.11.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

