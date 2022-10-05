Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Safir Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 8.4% of Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $8,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brightworth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 38,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 17,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,709 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 67,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $4.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $221.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,392. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.05.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

