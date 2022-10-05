Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT) Trading Up 1.3%

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NYSEARCA:VGLT – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $64.27 and last traded at $63.77. 2,610,922 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 2,023,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.94.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 1.1 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.85.
