Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.2% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after buying an additional 15,935 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 70,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after buying an additional 69,418 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 40,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $188.51 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $179.28 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $200.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

