Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by ML & R Wealth Management LLC

ML & R Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ML & R Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,203.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 122,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 113,270 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,348,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 45,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,872,000 after buying an additional 13,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VTI stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.17. The company had a trading volume of 87,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,564. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $179.28 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

