Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $3.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,564. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $179.28 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

