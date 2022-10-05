Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.42

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $38.42 and last traded at $38.78, with a volume of 36266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.85.

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ventas in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ventas from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Ventas from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Ventas from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.47.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.95. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 773.75, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 3,600.72%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $32,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Ventas by 2,053.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

