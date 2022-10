Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $54.30

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.30 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.60). Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.66), with a volume of 70,791 shares traded.

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 54.30. The company has a market capitalization of £228 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85.

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics to treat respiratory diseases. The company's product candidate is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which has completed Phase I and II clinical trials that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, chronic asthma, and allergic rhinitis.

