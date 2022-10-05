Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) PT Lowered to C$15.00

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Victoria Gold in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Victoria Gold Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:VITFF traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.29. 20,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,087. Victoria Gold has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $16.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08.

Victoria Gold Company Profile

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

