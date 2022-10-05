VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:VSMV) Stock Price Up 3%

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:VSMV – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.67 and last traded at $35.57. 17,225 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 8,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57.

