Violich Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. AON makes up about 1.1% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of AON by 71.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 495.2% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in AON during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,493. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.17. The stock has a market cap of $59.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. AON had a return on equity of 204.19% and a net margin of 11.96%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. AON’s payout ratio is 32.14%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AON shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America started coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.80.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

