Violich Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,783,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.56.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMO traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $537.20. 16,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,508. The company has a market cap of $210.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $497.83 and a 52-week high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $562.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

