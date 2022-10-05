Violich Capital Management Inc. Has $11.87 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 2.1% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $2,015,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Danaher by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,316,276,000 after acquiring an additional 55,114 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,558,000 after acquiring an additional 132,703 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,451,000 after acquiring an additional 108,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $317.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.75.

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $2.76 on Wednesday, hitting $276.29. The stock had a trading volume of 31,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,551,635. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $281.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.43. The company has a market capitalization of $200.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.78%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

