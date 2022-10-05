Violich Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Violich Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,717 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at $4,478,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 22.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,266 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,900 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 372,246 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $42,429,000 after acquiring an additional 13,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,701 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMW stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.64. 4,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,794. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.53 and a 12-month high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $39,866.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,192,385.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

