Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 837 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Violich Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 40,471 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 3,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.93.

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,603 shares in the company, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $113.68. The stock had a trading volume of 26,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,068,730. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a 12 month low of $110.39 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 83.24%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

