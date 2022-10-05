Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.55. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 87,590 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vista Gold from $3.25 to $2.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

The firm has a market capitalization of $66.05 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.45.

Vista Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ Get Rating ) (TSE:VGZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vista Gold Corp. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VGZ. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Vista Gold by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,594,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 94,700 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 68.1% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,087,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 440,759 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 5.8% during the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,461,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 80,068 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 10.9% during the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 5,672,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after purchasing an additional 556,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 43.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 150,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

