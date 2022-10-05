Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Holdings Raised by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA raised its stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,423 shares during the period. Vista Outdoor accounts for approximately 1.6% of Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capital Management Corp VA’s holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,956,000 after buying an additional 320,310 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,483,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,697,000 after buying an additional 138,811 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 538.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after buying an additional 128,206 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 361,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,674,000 after buying an additional 97,419 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,335,000 after buying an additional 95,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VSTO traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.92. The company had a trading volume of 10,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,455. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.75. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $52.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Vista Outdoor ( NYSE:VSTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.39. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $802.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered shares of Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $78.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

