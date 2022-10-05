W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 826.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,025.6% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 4,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $283,092.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at $283,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 0.2 %

WRB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $83.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.70.

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $68.29. The company had a trading volume of 18,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,317. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.60. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $72.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

About W. R. Berkley

(Get Rating)

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

