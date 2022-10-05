Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $4.43 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $189.94 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $179.28 and a one year high of $244.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.67.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.