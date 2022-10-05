WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 3,777 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 271,704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 12,293 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 62.6% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 15,143 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6,105.3% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 234,063 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after buying an additional 230,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 84,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Price Performance

In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $41.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

