Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $141.80.

WTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $132.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.32. Watts Water Technologies has a 52-week low of $116.31 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.48. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 19.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $35,839.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,367.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watts Water Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $576,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 237,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,174,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,196.5% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 49,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 45,550 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

See Also

