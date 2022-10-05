WD Rutherford LLC Acquires New Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 79 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,409,817,000 after acquiring an additional 64,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,980,611 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,881,357,000 after purchasing an additional 92,769 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,485,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,174,747,000 after purchasing an additional 208,809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,017,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $480,673,000 after purchasing an additional 69,142 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 427,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $201,848,000 after buying an additional 17,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDY traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $356.24. 6,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,055. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $378.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.36. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $337.06 and a 12 month high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

