WD Rutherford LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 436.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,958,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $71,410,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 175.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,306,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,943,000 after purchasing an additional 832,615 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kroger Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KR remained flat at $44.70 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 125,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,028,700. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.68.
Kroger Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KR has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Kroger to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Kroger from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.89.
Kroger Profile
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kroger (KR)
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.