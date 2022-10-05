WD Rutherford LLC Sells 420 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

WD Rutherford LLC cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $45,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $6,166,000. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 53.3% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 20.9% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 14,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $98.88. 30,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,214. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.08 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.43.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.02%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,623.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.22 per share, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 6,253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total transaction of $827,897.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,623.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DLR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.71.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.