WD Rutherford LLC Sells 880 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMI. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% in the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.3% in the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.4% in the first quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cummins news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at $13,644,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $223.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,056. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $217.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.50. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.27 and a 12-month high of $247.48. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on CMI shares. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.22.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

