WebDollar Hits One Day Trading Volume of $9,963.00 (WEBD)

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last week, WebDollar has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. WebDollar has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $9,963.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WebDollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Netbox Coin (NBX) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Donu (DONU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000120 BTC.
- Blockburn (BURN) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Dash Green (DASHG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Tokenize Xchange (TKX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00049374 BTC.
About WebDollar
WebDollar is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 18,301,028,628 coins and its circulating supply is 18,671,480,628 coins. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar. WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io.
Buying and Selling WebDollar
