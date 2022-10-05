Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% during the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.14. The stock had a trading volume of 156,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,793. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $328.12 and a one year high of $441.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $367.42 and a 200 day moving average of $373.19.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

