Wedbush Weighs in on Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.51 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.77 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PB. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $71.71 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $64.69 and a 52-week high of $80.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.09 and a 200 day moving average of $70.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.39 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,284,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,912,000 after buying an additional 570,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $569,805,000 after buying an additional 244,440 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,856,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,567,000 after buying an additional 985,739 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,213,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after buying an additional 63,385 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,098,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,949,000 after buying an additional 931,585 shares during the period. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

