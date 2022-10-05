Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC) Trading Down 0.1%

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:WINC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.02 and last traded at $23.08. Approximately 4,952 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 11,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.11.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.95.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.