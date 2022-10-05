Western Copper and Gold (TSE:WRN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.07

Western Copper and Gold Co. (TSE:WRN – Get Rating) (NYSE:WRN)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.07 and traded as low as C$1.74. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at C$1.76, with a volume of 48,351 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of C$290.91 million and a PE ratio of -63.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.06.

Western Copper and Gold ( TSE:WRN Get Rating ) (NYSE:WRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Copper and Gold Co. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Paul George West-Sells sold 18,000 shares of Western Copper and Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,394,980.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

