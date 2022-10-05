Westwood Management Corp IL Buys 1,600 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Westwood Management Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Eaton accounts for 2.0% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Eaton were worth $15,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 288.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 105.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its position in Eaton by 63.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

ETN traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $143.70. The stock had a trading volume of 24,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,852. The company has a market cap of $57.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $122.50 and a 12-month high of $175.72.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.15.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

