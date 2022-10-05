Westwood Management Corp IL Sells 150 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Westwood Management Corp IL lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,608 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 5.4% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $42,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 492,443.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,476,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,628 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,249,092,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 362.6% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 444,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,236,081,000 after acquiring an additional 348,078 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,871.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,595 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,767,000 after acquiring an additional 345,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,909.2% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 337,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,874,000 after acquiring an additional 320,360 shares during the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.53.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.09. 743,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,722,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $27.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,848 shares of company stock worth $10,509,112. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

