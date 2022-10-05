Westwood Management Corp IL Trims Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Westwood Management Corp IL reduced its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology comprises approximately 0.7% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.0% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $18,145,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.4% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.66. 317,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,073,257. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.12. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.07 and a 1-year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MRVL. Citigroup dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $238,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,000 shares of company stock worth $1,729,020. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

