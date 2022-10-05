Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) shares rose 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$47.79 and last traded at C$47.02. Approximately 1,393,520 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,090,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WPM shares. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$65.50.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a market cap of C$21.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.47. The company has a current ratio of 21.30, a quick ratio of 20.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$42.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$49.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( TSE:WPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.42. The firm had revenue of C$386.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$389.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.