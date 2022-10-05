William Allan LLC Has $610,000 Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

William Allan LLC decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,403 shares during the period. William Allan LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southern by 19.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after buying an additional 10,192,044 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Southern by 78.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,284,000 after buying an additional 1,607,524 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Southern by 81.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,178,000 after buying an additional 1,449,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 13,012.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 1,092,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO traded down $2.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.56. 115,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,993,466. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average of $74.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

SO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.58.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

