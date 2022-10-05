William Blair Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Vail Resorts in a report issued on Thursday, September 29th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.55 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.75. The consensus estimate for Vail Resorts’ current full-year earnings is $9.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Vail Resorts’ FY2024 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by $0.31. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $267.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.49) EPS. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Vail Resorts Trading Up 5.3 %

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MTN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $281.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.57.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $225.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.17 and a 200 day moving average of $237.27. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $201.91 and a 12-month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $1.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.99%.

Institutional Trading of Vail Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 5.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 2.2% in the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

