Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,115 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the period. Mohawk Industries accounts for 2.9% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Mohawk Industries worth $11,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $3.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.27. 7,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,532. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $199.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.21.

Insider Transactions at Mohawk Industries

In other news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mohawk Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also

