Wilsey Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 267,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,823,000. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 5.2% of Wilsey Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 141,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,444,000 after buying an additional 49,877 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 203,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 94,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Activision Blizzard

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,810,090.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.89. 232,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,858,402. The stock has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.09. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.18 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

